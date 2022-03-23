Arthur Lee (Photos from ORPD)

ORPD: Body found Saturday that of missing man

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 1,078 Views

Officials in Oak Ridge said Tuesday that the body recovered from Melton Hill Lake on Saturday morning is that of 59-year-old Dr. Arthur Lee, a geology professor at Roane State Community College, who was last seen on February 20th and reported missing on the 22nd.  

At the time, Oak Ridge Police had said that Lee had last been seen near Melton Lake Drive and the Peninsula but had not been seen since.  Oak Ridge Police, along with crews from several agencies searched the area on land and on the water to no avail the following week.

Lee’s body was recovered Saturday morning from the water near Calhoun’s Restaurant after calls came in at around 9:15 am. 

The body was sent to the Regional Forensic Center in Knox County for an autopsy to determine identity and cause of death.  While the autopsy did confirm Lee’s identity, the full report including the cause of death has not been released, but police said in a release Tuesday that foul play is not suspected. 

Arthur Lee (Photos from ORPD)

Roane State issued a statement that reads in part, “our hearts are broken over this news. Arthur was a truly wonderful person and a beloved friend, colleague, mentor, and teacher.”

The college says that counseling services have been made available to students and staff. 

(Statement by RSCC)  “The Oak Ridge Police Department has confirmed that the body of Roane State Geology Professor Dr. Arthur Lee was located on Saturday. Our hearts are broken over this news. Arthur was a truly wonderful person and a beloved friend, colleague, mentor and teacher. We’ve found some comfort during the last few weeks in sharing stories and good memories of Arthur. Counseling services have been made available for our campus community as we grieve this loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Arthur’s family and close friends. We will miss him more than words can say.”

– Roane State Community College

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

ORAU’s Education Grants program returns for ’22

Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU) is re-launching its Education Grants program for 2022 and expanding the program …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.