ORPD: Body found Saturday that of missing man

Officials in Oak Ridge said Tuesday that the body recovered from Melton Hill Lake on Saturday morning is that of 59-year-old Dr. Arthur Lee, a geology professor at Roane State Community College, who was last seen on February 20th and reported missing on the 22nd.

At the time, Oak Ridge Police had said that Lee had last been seen near Melton Lake Drive and the Peninsula but had not been seen since. Oak Ridge Police, along with crews from several agencies searched the area on land and on the water to no avail the following week.

Lee’s body was recovered Saturday morning from the water near Calhoun’s Restaurant after calls came in at around 9:15 am.

The body was sent to the Regional Forensic Center in Knox County for an autopsy to determine identity and cause of death. While the autopsy did confirm Lee’s identity, the full report including the cause of death has not been released, but police said in a release Tuesday that foul play is not suspected.

Arthur Lee (Photos from ORPD)

Roane State issued a statement that reads in part, “our hearts are broken over this news. Arthur was a truly wonderful person and a beloved friend, colleague, mentor, and teacher.”

The college says that counseling services have been made available to students and staff.

