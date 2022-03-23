ORFD: Wildfire brought under control Tuesday

Firefighters battled a brush fire Tuesday afternoon in Oak Ridge.

According to the Oak Ridge Fire Department, just after 4:30 pm, crews were called out on a report of what was described as an open fire near the area of Caldwell Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported finding an active “wildland” fire burning with four nearby homes in immediate danger. The release states that the fire had already spread into one home but was quickly extinguished by fire department personnel.

Crews from not only the Oak Ridge Fire Department but also from the Oliver Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Y-12 Fire Department, the Tennessee Division of Forestry, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Air Watch helicopter service, worked to contain the fire for about four hours. A crew from the Oak Ridge Electrical Department shut off power to the area and all affected residents were evacuated. In addition, the ORFD says that numerous off-duty firefighters were also called in.

According to the ORFD, at around 8 pm, the fire had been declared “under control.” Crews did remain on the scene to make sure it did not flare back up. No injuries were reported.

Power was restored and evacuees were allowed back into their homes overnight.

Officials did not identify a potential cause for the fire in the press release, but as soon as we learn more, we will pass it along to you.