ORFD: Pet killed in house fire

According to the Oak Ridge Fire Department, firefighters responded to the scene of a residential structure fire on West Dalton Road within three minutes of receiving the call early Friday afternoon, but even with that short response time, they were unable to save a family’s pet.

Crews arrived at the home shortly after 1 pm Friday and found flames throughout the residence. In a press release, officials said that firefighters located the family pet that had died from smoke inhalation. The residents were not home at the time of the fire. The type of animal that died was not specified in the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and appears accidental. The home was heavily damaged. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

Agencies that responded included ORFD, the Oak Ridge Police Department, Anderson County EMS, and the Oak Ridge Electric Department.

If you need a smoke alarm or alarm inspection, you can always contact ORFD for a free inspection and alarm at 865-425-FIRE (3473).