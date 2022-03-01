ORFD battles house fire, urges fireplace safety

The Oak Ridge Fire Department battled a house fire last week that started in the chimney, and now officials would like to remind everyone of the importance of fireplace safety.

According to a fire department press release, an Oak Ridge family is safe but was displaced, following a chimney fire at a home on Audubon Road last week. Firefighters responded to the home on Thursday, Feb. 24, shortly before 7 pm, and crews arrived within minutes to find heavy flames around the chimney and extending to the attic. The fire was under control within 10 minutes, according to the ORFD.

The initial investigation found that it started at the chimney and was determined to be accidental. The home was heavily damaged.

Everyone inside made it out safely and without injuries. The American Red Cross is assisting.

Oak Ridge Fire Marshal Eric Rackard said, “The fire department would like to encourage all citizens to practice fireplace safety. Do not burn paper in your fireplace or woodstove and be sure to have your chimney inspected and cleaned annually by a certified professional.”

The agencies that responded included ORFD, the Oak Ridge Police Department, Anderson County EMS, and the Oak Ridge Electric Department.

If you need a smoke alarm or alarm inspection, you can always contact ORFD for a free inspection and alarm at 865-425-FIRE (3473). If you do not live inside the Oak Ridge city limits, then contact your local fire department for assistance.