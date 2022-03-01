OR softball sign-ups underway

(Oak Ridge press release)  Team registration for the City of Oak Ridge Department of Recreation & Parks’ 2022 Spring Softball season opens on Feb. 28, 2022.

A men’s league will be offered on Monday evenings, a recreational co-ed league will be offered on Tuesdays, and a competitive co-ed league will be offered on Thursdays.

Each league will consist of an 8-game season and an end-of-season tournament to determine the champion.

Masks are strongly recommended.

New to the 2022 season, and in accordance with T.C.A. § 39-17-1551(e) and City Ordinance Section 11-111, smoking, use of tobacco products, and use of vapor products at parks, playgrounds, greenways, and public property will be prohibited outside of designated areas. For more information, visit OakRidgeTN.gov.

Teams must complete registration paperwork and pay the applicable registration fee by Saturday, March 19. Games are scheduled to begin the week of April 4.

For more information or to obtain the registration paperwork, teams may contact Matt Reece at (865) 425-3440 or players may inquire at the front desk of the Oak Ridge Civic Center. Registration materials are due by the registration deadlines.

