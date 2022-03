The Oak Ridge Community Band will present its Showcase Concert this Sunday, April 3.

The concert will still be held at 3:30 pm at First Baptist Church, at 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike, in Oak Ridge.

This free event features band members and area musicians in small ensembles, trios, duos, and solos performing a variety of entertaining music. For more info, visit www.orcb.org, call 865-202-2773, or find them on Facebook (www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand).