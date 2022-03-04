Oak Ridge in search of members for 3 boards, committees

(Oak Ridge press release)  The City of Oak Ridge is currently accepting applications for board members on the Anderson County Community Action Commission, the Oak Ridge Beer Permit Board, and the Personnel Advisory Board.

Oak Ridge residency is required for appointment. Members serve without compensation.

Individuals interested in serving on any of the three boards and/or commissions must submit a completed Boards and Commissions Application online or to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Applications can be completed online on the City’s website: www.oakridgetn.gov/online/cityclerk/bcelections.

Late applications will not be considered.

The Oak Ridge City Council will appoint members to these boards and commissions at the March 28, 2022, special meeting.

If someone would like a paper copy of the application mailed to them or if they have any further questions, they should call the City Clerk’s Office at (865) 425-3411.

For more information on the vacancies available and to apply online, visit www.oakridgetn.gov/online/cityclerk/bcelections.

