Oak Ridge citywide household trash pickup returns April 4

We have been telling you on our Community Bulletin Board about the City of Clinton’s annual “Spring Cleaning Day,” an annual event during which Public Works crews pick up things normally not collected during your regular household garbage collection. This year, Spring Cleaning begins on April 4th.

The city of Oak Ridge has announced that its citywide household trash pickup program will begin Monday, April 4, as well, meaning that in addition to regular household rubbish, old appliances, and minor remodeling materials will also be picked up.

City collection efforts will follow a schedule you can find in a link on our website, or at the city’s website at www.oakridgetn.gov as closely as possible.

The household trash pickup schedule can be found on the city of Oak Ridge website at http://bit.ly/ORtrashpickup2022.

That the proposed schedule could vary from the actual schedule due to things like weather conditions or other factors.

Residents should place all materials near, but not beyond the curb.

Keep materials off sidewalks and out of parking areas and gutters. Officials ask residents to bag as many items as possible.

All materials must be in place no later than 7:30 a.m. on the scheduled pickup day. Any materials put out after 7:30 a.m. may not be picked up.

For more information contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656.