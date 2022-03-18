Norma Kidwell, age 88, of Powell, entered heaven on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center. She was passionately known as “Granny” to her family, whom she showered with love. She was a devoted Christian who faithfully served alongside her husband in the ministry. Norma was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Lee Kidwell; parents, Hugh and Rhebia Parker; sister, Alta Hurley; son-in-law, Doug Gasaway; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Olivia Martin.

She is survived by her children, Sharon Gasaway of Powell, Vickie Harbin & husband Mike of Clinton, and Tammy Hill & husband Marvin of Clinton; grandchildren, Russ Martin (Misty), Brad Martin, Emily Aiken (Brad), Jesse Harbin (Britny), and Travis Hill (Teresa); great-grandchildren, Oliver, Silas, and Chase; brother, Delano (Barbara) Parker; special niece, Donna Pascoe.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Mike Harbin officiating. Norma’s graveside will be at 11:00 am Thursday at Sunset Cemetery. Her grandsons will have the honor to serve as pallbearers to carry their Granny to her final resting place. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Related