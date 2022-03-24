National Vietnam War Veterans Day to be observed in Knoxville

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is Tuesday, March 29.

The Captain Bill Robinson Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America will conduct a ceremony to commemorate the day.

The keynote speaker will be Colonel Charlie Harr, United States Air Force (Ret.), a decorated combat pilot who served in Vietnam and through Operation Desert Storm. Over his career, he was qualified in 6 different “combat ready” fighters and bombers.

The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 29 at 1:00 pm at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Gov. John Sevier Highway.

In 2017, President Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act into law, officially recognizing March 29th as National Vietnam War Veterans Day and calling upon all Americans to observe the day with appropriate ceremonies to commemorate the anniversary of the Vietnam War.

March 29th was chosen because on that date in 1973, the last U.S. combat troops departed the Republic of Vietnam, and via Operation Homecoming, the last 591 Prisoners of War held in North Vietnam were returned to American soil.

