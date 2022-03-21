NASCAR Round-up: Byron, Gibbs, Heim win in Atlanta

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service, MRN.com) It was superspeedway racing with all the trimmings.

“New” Atlanta Motor Speedway produced a fifth different 2022 winner — William Byron, who managed to keep an angry pack of drafting cars behind him for the final 10 laps of Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

In a race that produced 46 lead changes among 20 drivers — both track records — Byron crossed the finish line .109 seconds ahead of Christopher Bell and .145 seconds ahead of Ross Chastain.

Bell, however, was penalized for passing below the boundary line on the backstretch on the final lap and was demoted to 23rd, the last position on the lead lap. That elevated Chastain to his second straight runner-up finish.

Byron took the lead from Bubba Wallace on Lap 316 of 325 and held it the rest of the way.

In essence, track owner Speedway Motorsports Inc. transformed an intermediate downforce track into a mini-Daytona International Speedway, and NASCAR responded by mandating a superspeedway competition package for the first race on the new asphalt.

Those who doubted the dramatic changes would produce nail-biting side-by-side racing were quickly proven wrong, as many of the race teams left the track with destroyed race cars and drivers with payback on their minds.

Like Chastain, Kurt Busch was collected in a major accident (Lap 145) but recovered to run third as the highest-finishing Toyota. Daniel Suarez was fourth, giving Trackhouse Racing — co-owned by Justin Marks and star entertainer Pitbull — two cars in the top five.

Corey LaJoie came home fifth, scoring the first top five of his Cup career. Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano and Alex Bowman completed the top 10.

For a complete wrap-up of Sunday’s race, follow this link to our partners at the Motor Racing Network.

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service, NASCAR.com) With a brilliant move to the inside of leader Ryan Sieg on the final lap of a second overtime, Ty Gibbs seized control of Saturday’s Nalley Cars 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and won by 0.178 seconds over runner-up Austin Hill.

Overcoming a mistake on pit road, where he overshot his stall, Gibbs rallied to run near the front as the race reached the end of regulation and moved into overtime.

In the second extra period, which pushed the event nine laps past its scheduled distance of 163 laps, Gibbs lined up in the outside lane behind Sieg, developed a huge run off Turn 4 and steered to the inside to take the top spot as the cars approached Turn 1 for the final time.

The last lap was the only one Gibbs would lead, but it propelled him to his second victory in five starts this season and his sixth in 23 NASCAR Xfinity Series races.

AJ Allmendinger ran third, followed by Riley Herbst and Landon Cassill. Mason Massey, Brandon Jones, Kyle Weatherman, Sheldon Creed and Sieg completed the top 10.

For more on Saturday’s race, follow this link to NASCAR.com.

—————————–

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service, NASCAR.com) Moments after taking the white flag in Saturday’s FR8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Corey Heim powered to the inside of Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Chandler Smith, got a push from teammate John Hunter Nemechek and held on to win his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.

Heim’s No. 51 Toyota crossed the finish line 0.173 seconds ahead of the Toyota of Ben Rhodes, as Ty Majeski came home third and Smith slipped to fourth. Daytona International Speedway winner Zane Smith completed the top five on the repaved and reconfigured track.

For more on Saturday’s race, follow this link to NASCAR.com.