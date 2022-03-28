NASCAR: Chastain, Allmendinger, Smith win at COTA

(Holly Cain, NASCAR) In exactly the kind of thrilling final-lap, final-turn high-action finish NASCAR has so often provided on road courses, Ross Chastain persevered in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix to win his first career NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas — the sixth different winner this season.

Chastain really had to earn this one — coming out on the right end of a frantic, four lead-change, two-lap final overtime. And he did — moving veteran AJ Allmendinger and Alex Bowman in the final series of turns on the 3.41-mile, 20-turn circuit to take not only his first victory in NASCAR’s premier series but also give his Trackhouse Racing’s Justin Marks his first win as a new owner in stock car’s big leagues.

After grabbing the position in the final corner, Chastain raced off to a 1.331-second victory over Hendrick Motorsports driver Bowman, who unlike Allmendinger, was able to recover from the last-lap contact and continue to the checkered flag. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell, Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott and Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick rounded out the top five.

The pole-winner Ryan Blaney finished sixth, followed by Martin Truex Jr, Austin Cindric, Erik Jones, and Austin Dillon rounding out the top 10.

With that fourth-place finish, Elliott now holds a 13-point advantage on Blaney heading into next weekend’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.

For more, follow this link to our partners at the Motor Racing Network.

(Holly Cain, NASCAR) AJ Allmendinger was fast and agile when he needed to be Saturday afternoon negotiating Circuit of The Americas and reminding the field just why he’s considered one of NASCAR’s road-course superstars.

Allmendinger’s No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet took the checkered flag by 2.039 seconds over Austin Hill’s No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in the first road-course race of the year. It was the 40-year-old veteran’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season and 11th of his career. He has seven road-course wins on six different tracks (series high).

He led early and he led late, just when he needed to, holding off the field on two dicey restarts and controlling the race the final 14 laps en route to the checkered flag.

NASCAR Cup Series regular Cole Custer turned in an inspired comeback from a midrace pit road speeding penalty to finish third. JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson was fourth — his fifth top-five finish this season. Gragson’s teammate Sam Mayer finished fifth.

With their work, Allmendinger, Hill, Gragson and Mayer are now eligible to win a $100,000 bonus next week in the Dash 4 Cash sweepstakes opener at Richmond Raceway. The top finishing driver among them in the ToyotaCare 250 will take the check, courtesy of sponsor Comcast.

Myatt Snider finished sixth in a final-lap duel with Mayer. Brett Moffitt finished seventh with Jade Buford, Miguel Paludo and Sheldon Creed — who won the pole position for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race earlier in the day — rounding out the top 10.

With the showing at COTA, fourth-place finisher Gragson holds a single-point lead over Allmendinger in the Xfinity Series driver standings with Gibbs third, 31 points back.

The Xfinity Series’ next race is Saturday, April 2 at Richmond Raceway.

For more, follow this link to our partners at the Motor Racing Network.

(Holly Cain, NASCAR) Ultimately, Zane Smith was out front when it paid off Saturday afternoon at the Circuit of The Americas road course. He led only 11 of the 46 laps — winning Stage 1, Stage 2 and then taking the race lead with two laps remaining in the second overtime period to earn the victory in the XPEL 225 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.

It marked Smith‘s second win of the 2022 season — fifth of his career — and the second consecutive win at the 3.41-mile, 20-turn COTA circuit for his Front Row Motorsports team, who celebrated in Victory Lane last year with driver Todd Gilliland.

Veteran Kyle Busch — who led a race best 31 laps — held the point on the start of that final overtime. But his closest challengers Stewart Friesen and Alex Bowman went in hard to the Turn 11 hairpin turn making it a three-wide door-to-door-to-door trying to wrestle the lead from Busch, the series all-time winningest driver

As that was happening, the 22-year-old Californian Smith simply drove underneath of the slowed trio, taking the lead and then holding off John Hunter Nemechek for the win by 3.529 seconds.

Busch recovered to finish third, followed by 2021 series champion Ben Rhodes and Busch‘s teammate Chandler Smith. Christian Eckes, Tyler Ankrum, Carson Hocevar, Friesen, and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top 10.

The top-five effort keeps championship leaders Smith and Rhodes close. Smith now holds a 15-point edge over Rhodes.

The series takes a break before returning to competition April 7 in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

For more, follow this link to our partners at the Motor Racing Network.