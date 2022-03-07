NASCAR at Vegas: Bowman, Gibbs, Smith win the desert

(By NASCAR Wire Service) Alex Bowman won in a dramatic overtime ending Sunday in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway — gambling on a two-tire final pit stop for his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and holding off the field in a two-lap sprint to decide the NASCAR Cup Series race.

Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson made up the front row on the restart — the pair along with teammate William Byron took two tires on the final pit stop while Kyle Busch, who had led 40 of the previous 45 laps, opted to get four tires and start just behind on the second row.

The two-tire stop, however, proved to be enough with Busch unable to even make a pass attempt as the Hendrick cars decided the trophy. The Tucson, Arizona, native Bowman, 28, crossed the line 0.178 seconds ahead of the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Larson to earn his first trophy of 2022 and seventh of his career. It was Bowman‘s first top-20 finish after a frustrating start to the three-race old season.

The runner-up finish for Larson, who led three times for 27 laps on the day, was good enough to propel him into the championship lead for the first time this season. He holds a six-point advantage over Joe Gibbs Racing‘s Martin Truex Jr., who finished eighth on Sunday.

Trackhouse Racing‘s Ross Chastain, who led a race-best 83 laps and scored the two-year-old team‘s first stage victory, finished third. The Las Vegas native Busch was fourth and a third Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron, rounded out the top five.

Stewart-Haas Racing‘s Aric Almirola earned his third consecutive top 10 with a sixth-place finish. Tyler Reddick, Truex, Hendrick‘s Chase Elliott and polesitter Christopher Bell completed the top 10.

For more, follow this link.

(By NASCAR Wire Service) Ty Gibbs pulled away from the field on a restart with six laps remaining and held off hometown favorite Noah Gragson to claim his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season in Saturday‘s Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It was the first win of the year for Gibbs, 19, the grandson of NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner and three-time Super Bowl champion head coach Joe Gibbs. He had an eventful day from the drop of the green flag. His No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota got just the nudge he needed from JR Motorsports‘ Justin Allgaier on that final restart then pulled away from Allgaier‘s teammate Gragson to take the lead for the first time on the day and ultimately score his fifth career series victory.

Gragson finished runner-up, followed by Hemric and JR Motorsports drivers Josh Berry and Allgaier. Landon Cassill, rookie Sheldon Creed, Brett Moffitt, polesitter A.J. Allmendinger and Brandon Jones completed the top 10.

For more, follow this link.

(By NASCAR Wire Service) Nineteen-year-old Chandler Smith took the lead with two laps remaining and held off 2021 championship contender Zane Smith and the winningest driver in NASCAR national series history, his team owner Kyle Busch, to win the Victoria’s Voice 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It was a deservedly dramatic ending for a hugely competitive race at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas track — marking the ninth consecutive Truck Series race won by a driver 23 years of age or younger. Smith’s 0.289-second win over Zane Smith was his first of the season and third of his career and good enough to propel him to the championship points lead.

Zane Smith, however, was later disqualified for violating section 14.16.1-1-4 in the NASCAR rule book by using lug nuts that did not conform to NASCAR’s specifications. Despite crossing the line second, the No. 38 truck was relegated to a 36th-place finish and collected one point from the event.

Behind Smith, who led a race-best 32 laps, Busch, Stewart Friesen, Ryan Preece and Tanner Gray officially rounded out the top five. Preece, making only his third Truck Series start, was leading when the final caution flag came out but was penalized five positions for not maintaining speed behind the pace car.

Matt DiBenedetto, Matt Crafton, Bret Holmes, Austin Wayne Self and Ty Majeski rounded out the top 10.

For more, follow this link.