Murder suspect nabbed after crashing in Anderson

A man wanted on a murder charge out of Michigan was taken into custody after he crashed his car in Anderson County while fleeing from state troopers.

The incident occurred early Wednesday afternoon when the Tennessee Highway Patrol says that its troopers were alerted that a possible murder suspect was headed south on Interstate 75. Troopers soon spotted the suspect’s vehicle and tried to pull him over in Campbell County, but instead, the man accelerated away, leading troopers into Anderson County. Near mile marker 129, the driver identified as 36-year-old Nashwan Nagi Ali of Detroit lost control of his car, which left the roadway.

Nashwan Nagi Ali (ACSO booking photo)

Ali overcorrected and re-entered the roadway, colliding with a GMC sierra and pushing it into the guardrail, before leaving the roadway again and overturning several times, and coming to rest in the median.

The lone person injured in the incident was Ali, who was treated at an area hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening and booked into the Anderson County Jail. Locally, Ali faces a lengthy list of moving violations including reckless driving and reckless endangerment, as well as a charge of evading arrest. As of this morning (Thursday, March 10th), Ali remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail without bond on the local charges and is being held for investigators from Michigan on the charges there.