Mr., Miss Basketball winners announced Monday

Jim Harris Local Sports

(TSSAA press release)  The top girls and boys basketball players in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association were honored by being named the winners of the 2022 Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards. The awards presentation took place on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 14.

A statewide committee of sportswriters selected the winners based on performance during the 2021-2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“This is such an outstanding honor for all 36 of the young men and women recognized this evening at the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the court throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”

This was the 37th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015, as well as the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-10 pandemic, the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.

2022 MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS

Division II Class A
Olivia Lee, Trinity Christian

Division II Class AA
Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth

Division I Class 1A
Savannah Davis, McKenzie

Division I Class 2A
Karly Weathers, Loretto

Division I Class 3A (Clinton’s Sarah Burton was a Finalist for this award)

Brooklyn Crouch, Upperman

Division I Class 4A
Jennifer Sullivan, Bearden

2022 MR. BASKETBALL WINNERS

Division II Class A Mr. Basketball
Tyler Byrd, Tipton-Rosemark

Division II Class AA Mr. Basketball
Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers

Division I Class 1A Mr. Basketball
Grant Strong, Clay County

Division I Class 2A Mr. Basketball
Gus Davenport, Cannon County

Division I Class 3A Mr. Basketball
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Greeneville

Division I Class 4A Miss Basketball
Brandon Miller, Cane Ridge

