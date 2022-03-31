Morgan raid ends with arrest, drug seizure

Jim Harris

An early-morning raid Wednesday in Morgan County ended with one person in custody and the seizure of heroin and what was believed to be cocaine.

At around 1:15 am Wednesday, investigators and deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Wayne Potter, executed an arrest warrant at the home on Guy Jones Road in Coalfield and took Charlie Jo Kimblin into custody on drug charges.

Deputies reported seeing, in plain view, a substance believed to be heroin and after receiving consent to search the rest of the home, found another powdery substance believed to be cocaine, along with drug paraphernalia.

In a press release, Sheriff Potter said while “this may seem like a small amount however this is equivalent to 50 shots of heroin and if mixed with Fentanyl, could easily be 50 overdoses.”

Kimblin was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

