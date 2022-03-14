Michael “Mike” Stephen Brackett, age 66, of Kingston

Michael “Mike” Stephen Brackett, age 66, of Kingston went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 11, 2022.  He was born September 15, 1955 in Rockwood and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County.  Mike was known to many as a salesman for Jerry Duncan Ford in Harriman where he retired.  He was a dedicated member of Potters House Fellowship and very passionate about working with missions. He loved NASCAR and enjoyed watching UT sports. Preceded in death by his father, Harvey Brackett.   

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 27 years     Sandi Lloyd Brackett of Kingston

Precious Mother                  Betty Jo Brackettof Midtown

Children                               Matthew Brackett & wife, Chelsea of Nashville

                                              Jennifer Brackett Alkishawi & husband, Adam of Kingston

                                              Corey Watson & Monica Politte of Knoxville

Grandchildren                    Joah Michael Brackett, Aiden James Alkishawi, Ava Carol Alkishawi,

                                              Uoka Thomas Watson

Special Friend                     Kyle Beverly of Kingston

A host of extended family and dear friends who will greatly miss his wonderful smile and kindness that he shared with everyone he met.

The family will receive friends 3:00 – 6:00 pm, Monday, March 21, 2022 at Potters House Fellowship with Celebration of Life following at 6:00 pm, with Pastor Kyle Beverly officiating. Dinner will be served after service in the Family Life Center.  In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to PHF Missions.  Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net .  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.

