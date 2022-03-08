MEDIC busy again in March

MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day for a week (March 14 – 18) with a special edition t-shirt, and by providing donors with a ticket to the March 20th Knoxville Ice Bears game. Tickets are available while supplies last. All donors will also receive a Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon.

Additionally, MEDIC has teamed up with the Blood Bank of Hawaii, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, ConnectLife, Carter BloodCare, ImpactLife, Community Blood Bank, and Houchin Community Blood Bank to celebrate the NCAA tournament in March with “Blood Bank Madness.”

Beginning March 15th, the participating blood centers will compete each week in Blood Bank Madness by comparing collection numbers, and the winning center moves to the next round. Support MEDIC by donating this month.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074. Appointments allow our staff to mitigate wait times and control donor flow.