Mayes announces run for Commission seat

(Campaign announcement, submitted) Tyler Mayes has announced he is seeking the Republican nomination for Anderson County Commission, District One, in the May primary. District one consists of the Bull Run and Claxton Precincts. “District one’s rich and proud history makes it unique, but it is the people that makes it so special. Representing them on Commission would be an honor” Mayes stated.

Mayes, a lifelong Anderson County native, is the Director of Administrative Services for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and is the founder and co-owner of Clinch River Marketing. He serves on the Anderson County Board of Trustees and the Anderson County Emergency Communications Board of Directors. Mayes is a member of the Chamber of Commerce and is in this year’s class of Leadership Anderson County.

Tyler Mayes (Photo submitted)

Over the next four years, district one will see the closing of the TVA Bull Run Steam Plant as well as the construction of a new Claxton Elementary School. “Our district is about to embark on many new beginnings. How we handle these experiences over the next four years will have a lasting impact on our citizens” Mayes stated. “I am running for Commission to ensure the people of district one play the biggest role in defining our future” Mayes concluded.

Mayes lives in the Claxton community with his wife Rachel and two children, Kennedy and Jack.