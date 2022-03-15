Mary Ruth Stansberry, age 90 of Clinton

Mary Ruth Stansberry, age 90 of Clinton, passed away at her sister-in-law’s home on Saturday, March 12, 2022

She was born on September 17, 1931, in Lake City, TN, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton.  Mary Ruth worked as a Switchboard Operator at Martin Marietta and was a member of the Timely Topics and XYS’s. She loved to dance, travel, and attend church.

Mary Ruth was preceded in death by her father and mother, Virgil and Catherine Stansberry; brother, James Stansberry; sister, Betty Lou Slover; nephew, Eric Stansberry; great-nephew, Chet Berry.

Survivors include her sister-in-law, Patricia Stansberry of Oliver Springs; nieces, Tracey Thompson (Daryl) of Harriman, Cynthia Housley (George) of Clinton, Helen Berry of Greenville, SC; nephew, Jerry Slover (Carolyn) of Clinton; great-niece, Whitney Sieber (Dylan); great-great-niece, Lilyann Sieber; great-nephew, Matthew Thompson (Hailey); great-nieces, Erica Copeland, Erin Garner, and Emyle Denton; special caregivers, Donna, Desirae, and Libby; and a host of other great-nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.Alz.org.

The family would like to thank Caris Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.

Visitation will be from 12-1 pm on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 pm with Pastor Matthew Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Leach Cemetery in Lake City.

Premier Sharp Funeral is honored to serve the Stansberry family. www.sharpfh.com.

