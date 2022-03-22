Mary Jane (Light) Martin, age 77

Mary Jane (Light) Martin, age 77, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, with her family by her side in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.  She was born November 8, 1944, to the late Maynard and Regina Light.  She was a devoted caregiver to her family and enjoyed maintaining a beautiful garden.  Jane was a member of Greenway Baptist Church.  In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Ted Light.
She is survived by her loving husband, Paul Ray Martin; son, Paul Ray Martin, Jr. & wife Maggie; grandchildren, Linus and Veda Martin; sister, Sue Walton; brothers, Danny Light, David Light, and Darrell Light; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm, Wednesday, March 23, 2021, at Greenway Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow.  Jane’s graveside will immediately follow at Greenway Baptist Church Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

