Margaret Ann (Gibby) Mayes, age 73

Margaret Ann (Gibby) Mayes, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, March 23rd with her family by her side. Preceded in death by her Husband James Mayes, parents Grover and Annie Mae (Loyd) Gibby, Sisters Patricia Webster and Sandy Kelly, and Brother Kenny Gibby.

Survived by Daughters Carol Self and Karen Hayes (Rick), Sisters Jackie Martin (Eddie) and Cathy Wilson, Grandchildren Madison Cox (Thomas) and Jamie Hayes, and Great-Grandson Jude Cox, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Margaret was a member of Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. She retired from Y-12 in 2008, where she was a Utilities Supervisor and she worked at the K-25 Gaseous Diffusion Plant. She will be dearly missed by all.

Services will be held at Holley-Gamble in Clinton from 12-2pm on Saturday, March 26th with a celebration of life service immediately following with Lee Younger officiating. A processional will follow with burial at Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery in Lake City. www.holleygamble.com

