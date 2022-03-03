March 5th Farmers’ Market features Mushroom Inoculation Station

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 46 Views

March 5 – Winter Farmers’ Market

9 a.m. to Noon
St. Mary’s School
323 Vermont Ave., Oak Ridge.

Saturday – Local produce, artisan bakers, and more! See Vendor Map.

The market is open through March 26 with Nourish Kids Club, double SNAP, live music, and more!

March 5 – Mushroom Inoculation Station.  As of last night, we had a couple of shiitake logs (9 a.m. session) and grow bags left. Buy yours today to support Nourish Kids Club!

Order by Thurs. 12 PM for curbside pickup or home delivery on Saturdays.

Use coupon code ILOVELOCAL to save 20% on your first order.

SNAP/EBT is doubled up to $20 per day for produce.

