March 5th Farmers’ Market features Mushroom Inoculation Station

March 5 – Winter Farmers’ Market

9 a.m. to Noon

St. Mary’s School

323 Vermont Ave., Oak Ridge.

Saturday – Local produce, artisan bakers, and more! See Vendor Map.

The market is open through March 26 with Nourish Kids Club, double SNAP, live music, and more!

March 5 – Mushroom Inoculation Station. As of last night, we had a couple of shiitake logs (9 a.m. session) and grow bags left. Buy yours today to support Nourish Kids Club!

Order by Thurs. 12 PM for curbside pickup or home delivery on Saturdays.

Use coupon code ILOVELOCAL to save 20% on your first order.

SNAP/EBT is doubled up to $20 per day for produce.