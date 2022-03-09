Local, state officials tout Tennessee’s fishing opportunities

(Information from Adventure Anderson, TWRA press releases) Spring is a great time to fish in East Tennessee and with three great bodies of water to fish, you can’t fail in Anderson County. Don’t worry if you don’t have a boat, there are public access areas on the shoreline where you can catch a big one.

Anderson County has three top fishing destinations – the Clinch River, Melton Hill Lake, and Norris Lake. If you don’t have a boat, don’t let that stop you from dropping a line in one of our three waterways. Here are some of the top public access areas for fishing in Anderson County.

Clinch River – Whether you choose to fish from the bank or by wading, the Clinch River can provide the ultimate fishing experience! Anglers come from all over to chase after rainbow, brown and even brook trout. The Clinch boasts the state record brown trout, weighing in over 28 pounds. The tailwater flows about 13 miles from Norris Dam through Clinton and into the backwaters of Melton Hill Lake. Water levels in the river are dictated by activity at Norris Dam. Be sure to check the dam generation schedule for safe times to wade. Here are a few access areas for the Clinch River:

The weir dam allows wading access and areas to fish from the bank. Much of the area downstream of the weir dam is wadable on low water conditions.

Miller Island, located on River Road in Norris, offers access to the most wading areas on the tailwater. Anglers can wade from Miller Island downstream about a mile or so. There are also several roadside pull-offs along River Road where you can enter and exit the river. Be aware some of the property is private, so be sure to look for signs.

Gibbs Ferry Park, located on Highway 61 between Clinton and Oak Ridge, offers a fishing pier, a ramp, and access to fish by the bank. There is also a covered pavilion with tables and grills.

Melton Hill Lake – Melton Hill extends almost 57 miles upstream from Melton Hill Dam to Norris Dam. With 28 different species of fish, it’s no surprise that Melton Hill is a popular destination for anglers. One of the most sought after fish on Melton is the Musky, the “fish of 10,000 casts”. The 43 lb. 14 oz. state record fish was caught on Melton Hill Lake in 2017. The meeting of the Clinch River with Melton Hill Lake, and the presence of the Bull Run Steam Plant make for the perfect breeding ground for Tennessee Muskie all year long. Here are a couple of access areas for Melton Hill:

Bull Run Park, located at 780 New Henderson Road in Claxton, offers plenty of space to fish from the bank. The park also welcomes boaters and swimmers with a ramp and beach area for swimming. There is a great pavilion with tables and grill, so you’ll have a nice shady spot to enjoy your lunch.

Melton Lake Park offers a fishing pier, plenty of space to fish from the bank, and two boat ramps. This park is also popular among outdoor enthusiasts with its 5.6-mile waterfront greenway, sand volleyball court, playground, and more.

Norris Lake – Norris is home to 14 different species of fish. Due to the variety of species, fishing on Norris Lake can produce results all-year-round. Norris is also known to be the cleanest lake in the TVA system. It extends 56 miles up the Powell River and 73 miles into the Clinch River, providing over 800 miles of shoreline. There are multiple public launch sites on Norris Lake, but if you plan to fish from land, we recommend Anderson County Park. The park is located at 2191 Park Lane in Andersonville and spreads out over 196 acres on Norris Lake. The park is the ideal place for fishermen because it provides ample space to fish from the shoreline. There is also a boat ramp, public swimming area, campsites, nature trails, and more.

Please remember – to fish in Tennessee you must have a valid fishing license. Click here to find everything you need to know about getting your license.

Tennessee’s 2022-23 fishing regulations are now in effect and anglers are encouraged to obtain the new Tennessee Fishing Guide now available at locations throughout the state, on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency website and on the TWRA “On the Go App.”

The TWRA offers a reminder that hunting and fishing licenses and permits are now valid for one year from the date of purchase. All previous annual Tennessee hunting and fishing licenses expired Feb. 28.

Licenses are available online anytime at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com, on the TWRA “On the Go App,” or at one of 474 license agents across the state. You can also select to auto-renew your license and never worry about your license expiring again. Customers can also purchase a new design of the collector’s card for any annual license. The new waterproof, durable card features a choice of a smallmouth, Tennessee’s state game fish, or a pair of deer.

Spring is also a great time to check out some of the events that are happening in Anderson County, according to Adventure Anderson, including the Spring Wildflower Hikes on March 26th and April 1st at Norris Dam State Park, the Porch Sale at the Appalachian Arts Craft Center from March 5th through the 18th and the Tennessee National Bike Festival March 9th through the 13th. For a full list of events, visit www.adventureanderson.com.