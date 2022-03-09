Local man to run Boston Marathon, raise money for local schools

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 53 Views

Next month, a former educator from Anderson County will participate in the Boston Marathon.  According to the Education Foundation of Clinton City and Anderson County Schools, John Byrd will run the iconic race, set for April 18th, and would “like to use his participation in the race to raise much-needed funding for school grants provided by [t]he Foundation.” 

John Byrd (Photo courtesy Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools)

The Foundation took to social media on Tuesday to let folks know how they can help raise funds for Health & Wellness grants benefiting local students by sponsoring Byrd.  Follow this link for more information.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Local, state officials tout Tennessee’s fishing opportunities

(Information from Adventure Anderson, TWRA press releases)  Spring is a great time to fish in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.