Local man to run Boston Marathon, raise money for local schools

Next month, a former educator from Anderson County will participate in the Boston Marathon. According to the Education Foundation of Clinton City and Anderson County Schools, John Byrd will run the iconic race, set for April 18th, and would “like to use his participation in the race to raise much-needed funding for school grants provided by [t]he Foundation.”

John Byrd (Photo courtesy Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools)

The Foundation took to social media on Tuesday to let folks know how they can help raise funds for Health & Wellness grants benefiting local students by sponsoring Byrd. Follow this link for more information.