Linda Sue Christopher, age 81, of Kingston passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. Sue was born November 29, 1940, in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County and longtime member of First Baptist Church of Kingston. She was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School, where she was a standout student and basketball player. She later earned an associate degree from Roane State Community College and retired from there after working as an administrative assistant for 15 years. She and her husband enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States and working around their home. She was an avid University of Tennessee basketball fan, genealogy enthusiast, and lived for spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving, kind, and generous mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed. Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose Christopher, Jr.; parents, Mack and Essie Strickland; and nephew, Brian Strickland. She is survived by her children, Rusty Christopher (Ann) of Cumming, GA, Liz Cutshaw (Brook) of Greeneville; grandchildren, Katie Christopher, Colin Christopher, and Carter Beach, Megan Cutshaw Smith (Mike), Jacob Cutshaw; brothers, Buzz Strickland (Paula) of Harriman, Ronnie Strickland (Betty) of Oakdale; Sisters-in-law, Rena Robinson of Knoxville, Susie Hester (Edward) Harriman; several nieces, nephew, cousins, and friends.

A private service will be held at a later date by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by check to Hands of Mercy Foodbank in Kingston, 147 Court St, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.