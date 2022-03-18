Linda D. Anthony, age 71 of Clinton, passed away March 13th, 2022 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, TN.

Linda was born on July 23rd, 1950 in Knoxville, TN. she attended Clinton High School. During her career she worked for the Oak Ridger, Aetna Insurance Company, and ORNL where she would retire.

Linda loved and embraced her family, as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her thoughts and actions were always about what she needed to do for her family. She was a remarkable lady who, despite years of medical problems, never complained and always put her family first.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Nola Nadine and Dave Morrison, brother Earl Morrison, sister Carella Childs, brothers-in-law, William Anthony, Ricky Anthony, and Jim Pierce.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Johnny Anthony of Clinton, daughter Pam Taylor of Oak Ridge, son Mike Taylor of Clinton, sister Mary Shaffer of Clinton, brothers Jack Morrison and wife Jeanetta of Clinton, Jerry Morrison of Clinton, Steve Morrison and wife Pam of Princeton, IN, Carl Morrison and wife Susan of Clinton, Gary Morrison of Clinton, and Danny Morrison of Clinton; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Harvey of Claxton, Patsy and husband Doug Scruggs of Oak Ridge, Darlene Pierce of Melton, FL; brother-in-law Gary Anthony of Andersonville; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19th, 2022 at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, with funeral services following. Rev. Jerry Day officiating.

“I love you baby, I always have and I always will. Thanks for the 48 plus years you gave me. I will miss you.”