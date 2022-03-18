Learn to knit at the Harriman Library

A Beginning Knitting Class will be taught at the Harriman Public Library on Tuesday, March 29th at 5:30. Come and have fun learning something new! Preregister at the library. There is a $5 fee at registration, but the money will be returned the night of the class. Organizers say doing it this way helps get the appropriate amount of supplies.
