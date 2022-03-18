Learn to knit at the Harriman Library

Jim Harris 45 mins ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 6 Views

A Beginning Knitting Class will be taught at the Harriman Public Library on Tuesday, March 29th at 5:30.  Come and have fun learning something new!  Preregister at the library.  There is a $5 fee at registration, but the money will be returned the night of the class.  Organizers say doing it this way helps get the appropriate amount of supplies.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

GSMNP in search of roadside assistance volunteers

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is seeking volunteers to assist Visitor and Resource Protection rangers …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.