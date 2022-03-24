Layton picks up McNally endorsement

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 33 Views

(Submitted by the candidate)  Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally has announced his endorsement of the re-election of Sessions Judge Don A. Layton.

Judge Don Layton (l) and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (Photo submitted by campaign)

“I have known Don and Mary for 44 years. Don is a community leader and has been active in the Anderson County Republican Party. Judge Layton is a respected member of our State Judiciary. The people of Anderson County are fortunate to have a judge like Don Layton to serve them for over 24 years. I encourage my friends and supporters to vote to keep Judge Layton as General Sessions Judge, Division I.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

AC Employee Insurance Board meeting scheduled

The Anderson County Employee Insurance Board of Trustees will meet at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.