Layton picks up McNally endorsement

(Submitted by the candidate) Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally has announced his endorsement of the re-election of Sessions Judge Don A. Layton.
“I have known Don and Mary for 44 years. Don is a community leader and has been active in the Anderson County Republican Party. Judge Layton is a respected member of our State Judiciary. The people of Anderson County are fortunate to have a judge like Don Layton to serve them for over 24 years. I encourage my friends and supporters to vote to keep Judge Layton as General Sessions Judge, Division I.”