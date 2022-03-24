Layton picks up McNally endorsement

(Submitted by the candidate) Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally has announced his endorsement of the re-election of Sessions Judge Don A. Layton.

Judge Don Layton (l) and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (Photo submitted by campaign)

“I have known Don and Mary for 44 years. Don is a community leader and has been active in the Anderson County Republican Party. Judge Layton is a respected member of our State Judiciary. The people of Anderson County are fortunate to have a judge like Don Layton to serve them for over 24 years. I encourage my friends and supporters to vote to keep Judge Layton as General Sessions Judge, Division I.”