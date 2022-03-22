Kimberly Meredith announces bid for Commission District 2

(Submitted, campaign announcement) Kimberly Campbell Meredith announced she is seeking the Republican nomination for Anderson County Commission District 2, which includes the City of Clinton, South Clinton, and North Clinton.

“It would be a privilege and an honor to represent the citizens of District 2 on the Anderson County Commission” stated Meredith. Meredith grew up in the Clinton community of Anderson County. She graduated from Clinton High School. She continued her education at Tusculum University, where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, then attended Tennessee Technological University where she completed her Master’s Degree in Education. Meredith also holds an education endorsement from Tennessee Wesleyan University.

Meredith has two children, a son, Travis Williams, a Professor of Religion at Tusculum University, and daughter-in-law, Amy, and a daughter, Hillary Barnes, owner of “Forget Me Not Photography”, and son-in-law, Nick. Meredith has five precious grandchildren. Meredith’s parents were Bobbie and Frank Campbell and favorite aunt Joyce Rittenberry of Clinton. She attends First Baptist Church in Clinton, Tennessee, and volunteers for the Upward Basketball program.

“My experience, serving on Oliver Springs City Council, 15 years in a management position in county government, along with my 15 years of service as a public educator, will allow me to excel as a county commissioner. I am running because we need to increase conservative Republican values on the Anderson County Commission.”, Meredith stated.

“I believe it is important to elect commissioners with a conservative mindset, who truly understand the impact that government spending can have on the families of Anderson County. My conservative Republican values will encourage me to work diligently to find alternative ways to implement a lower tax rate, provide for public safety, encourage economic growth, and always work to reduce and pay off county debt.”, Meredith explained.

She also stated, “My common-sense conservative values and past experiences will allow me to lead in goal setting with long-range planning, which is needed with the growth in housing, retail-commercial and local industries.”

“I pledge to be a voice for the citizens of District 2 and Anderson County. I will be a public servant that supports open, transparent, and citizen-focused government. I am excited to serve the citizens of District 2 and humbly request your support and vote in the Republican Primary on May 3rd.”, concluded Meredith.

Early Voting for county Primary Election runs April 13 – 28, 2022 with Primary Election Day on May 3rd.