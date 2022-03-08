Keith Harman, 44

It is with the most sadness that we have to announce that Keith Harman has passed.

At the age of 44, Keith was loved by many. The hearts of many are torn, but Keith is finally at peace with his already deceased mother (Karen Sue) and father (Keith Harman, Sr).

Left behind is his daughter (Kayla Harman) and brothers (Darrell, Daniel, Martin, and Tony). In life, Keith’s best friend was his brother Tony Bradley and his father figure from a young age, Martin Bradley. 

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 4:00 pm-5:00 pm on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Thank you for all of the love and condolences it means so very much to the family. He will be missed, but this is far from the end for him. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  

