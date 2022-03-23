Justin McGhee, age 30, of Oliver Springs, passed away suddenly at his residence on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Justin was so much more than his struggles. He loved fast cars, playing guitar, and above all, making his friends and family laugh. He had the kindest heart and was the greatest friend a person could ask for.

Justin loved fiercely and deeply, and we take comfort in knowing that he is at peace.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother Anna Lou Appling and grandmother Linda McGhee.

Justin is survived by his mother Charlotte Appling and stepfather Jason Condra of Oliver Springs; father Marty McGhee and stepmother Holly Wray of Oak Ridge; sister Diane Kuca of San Diego, CA; half-sisters Mahayla McGhee and Cheyenne McGhee; grandpa Leon McGhee uncles Tony McGhee, Bobby McGhee, Dusty McGhee, and Jack McGhee; aunt Amy McGhee; special friend Charles Hall also by extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Kellytown Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life at 8:00 PM. Pastor Matt Reed will be officiating.

