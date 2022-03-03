Johnny Lee Dowdell born December 23, 1950, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on February 28, 2022, at Waters of Clinton Nursing & Rehabilitation.

He was the son of the Annie Pearl Dowdell-Sims and Charles Cox. Johnny joined the US Army where he obtained his GED and served in the Viet Nam War.

Preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Ann, Daughter Kim Gibson, and Son Johnny Lee Dowdell, Jr., Grand Children; Dorian and Stefon Whitt, LaMichael Gibson, and Johnathan Reed. Great Grandchildren; Bryson, Kingslyn, Jayla, and Luke Whitt and LeMichael Gibson, Jr. Brothers; Scottie (Ivory) Dowdell, David Sims. Sisters; Margaret Caldwell, Shelia Johnson, Kathy Blue, and Regina Wood. A Special Cousin; Carmen (Jesse) Toy-Fouse.

SERVICES will be held at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, 612 S Charles Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716 on Saturday, March 12, 2022, visitation from 12-1 PM with funeral service to start at 1 PM with Rev. Ernest Scruggs officiating. Burial to follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Garden. www.holleygamble.com