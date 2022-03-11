Jane Miller Stooksbury, age 87 of Andersonville

Jane Miller Stooksbury, age 87 of Andersonville, TN went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Jane was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church for most of her life.  She was a graduate of Clinton High School. Jane retired from AT&T as a telephone operator after 30 years of service. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Jane is preceded in death by her parents, Harve and Eliza Miller; husband of 50 years, Bobby K. Stooksbury; brothers, Vernon and Howard Miller, sisters, Irene Roach and Elaire Henderson; son-in-law, Dennis Sherrod.

Jane is survived by her daughters, Melinda Sherrod of Farragut, Kim Buckner (Russell) of Andersonville; son, Bobby K. Stooksbury of Andersonville; sister, Clara Lee Lumpkins of Clinton; grandsons, Matthew Sherrod and Kyle Buckner and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 1-3 PM with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 PM with Pastor Robin Kyek and Bro. Danny Martin officiating. Jane’s interment will be held at Sinking Springs United Methodist Church cemetery following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

