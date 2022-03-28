Jamie E. Wilkerson age 38, of Andersonville

Jamie E. Wilkerson age 38, of Andersonville, went home to be with her heavenly father on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at her residence.  Jamie was born November 22, 1983 in Knoxville, Tennessee and graduated from Anderson County High School 2002.  Throughout her life she loved working puzzles, cross stitching, camping and spending time with her family especially her children.  She received her certificate as an auto body technician from Tennessee Technology School in Knoxville.  She was preceded in death by her father, George Wilkerson.
Jamie is survived by her loving children, Summer Dixie Morris, Logan Wilkerson, Temperance Morris all over Andersonville; mother, Dallie Wilkerson of Andersonville; sisters, Danielle Wilkerson, Sherry Risden & husband Jr., Brenda Hennessey & husband Kevin, and Peggy Carpenter & husband Tim; several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private Celebration of Life service. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

