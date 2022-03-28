James Logan Hollis, 80, of Clinton

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of James Logan Hollis. James, 80, of Clinton, TN, passed from this life on March 25th, 2022.He was born on March 19th, 1942 to Mother, Edna Wand Shenk & Father, Hershel Hollis in Redmond, Oregon. James was raised in the Lake City area and graduated from Lake City High School, where he played football and basketball. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Upon completion of his military service, James returned to Lake City, TN where he wed Sue and started his family. James began his career at the Tennessee Valley Authority. He spent his early years coaching his children in little league sports, traveling with his family to national parks and sowing deep roots in the community. After completing over thirty years of dedicated service in the department of engineering, he retired from TVA.

James, a servant to his neighbors and community, enjoyed volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and other numerous non-profit organizations. Known as ‘Papaw’, he enjoyed spending time reading to his great grandchildren and was formative in their love of books and continued learning. James was an avid traveler, hiker, and reader who had a deep love for the ocean. He always enjoyed spending time reflecting under his tree after a long day of yardwork. James was a devoted father and provider. Nothing was ever more important to him than his family.

James Hollis is survived by: Wife Sue Hollis, Son, Thomas Hollis (Wife Carolyn Hollis), Daughter Bethany Hollis Culver (Husband Greg Culver),Grandson David Thomas Merrick (Wife Julie Merrick), Grandson Cory James Merrick, Granddaughter Megan Hollis-Wells (Husband Tristin Wells), Granddaughter Morgan Elaine Merrick, Great Grand Children Landan, Carson, Ava, Case and Emma, Sister, Mildred Stutzman of Oregon and Brother, Michael Shenk of California, along with many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by Father Hershel Hollis, Mother Edna Shenk, Brother, Courtland Hollis, Sister, Bernice Donaldson.

Services will be private and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in his memory, for his favorite charity; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

