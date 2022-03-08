James “Jim” Woods, age 61

James “Jim” Woods, age 61, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Jim lived his whole life in Roane County and worked as a roofer for 35 years while continuing to work as a truck driver for the rest of his career. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church of Harriman and enjoyed going to yard sales, mud slings, cookouts but most of all he loved being with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents James Ellis and Iva Mae Woods; brothers Bob Woods and Maynard Humphrey.

Jim is survived by his wife of 37 years Trisha Woods; children Jimmie Tharpe (Elizabeth), Packy Woods (Stephanie), Andy Woods (Kassie), Nick Woods (Amanda Ooten), Josh Woods (Lisa); sisters Diane, Louise, Nola, Mary, Kathy, Margaret; grandchildren Nickolaus, Jaylin, Cameron “Hot Rod”, Blake, Ava, Aniyah, Carson “June Bug”, Briella; also by extended family and special friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a service to follow at 7:00 PM.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Woods family.

