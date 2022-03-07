Jacqueline Lane, age 76 of Clinton 

Obituaries

Jacqueline Lane, age 76 of Clinton, Tennessee entered her heavenly home on March 4, 2022. Born April 10, 1945, Jackie was a lifetime resident of Clinton and worked as a teacher’s aide in the Clinton City School System. Jackie enjoyed playing the piano, working in her vegetable garden, and listening to Dolly Parton. She was passionate about all of God’s creatures, but especially loved dogs and was known to keep a stash of treats for any animals that might stop by to visit. Jackie had unconditional love for her family and friends. She was always just a phone call away to lend a listening ear. Jackie is proceeded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Lane; parents, Jack and Marie Wills; sister, Dorothy Wills; brother, Raymond Wills; brother, Johnny Wills. She leaves behind son Jerry Robert Lane (Virginia); and daughter, Amy Courtney (Richard); Grandchildren, Alexandra Sands (Kevin), and Jerry Robert Lane II ; Great-Grandchildren Dylan, Lincoln, and Lisa; Special sister-in-law Bonnie Wills. A receiving of friends will be held Friday, March 11, 2022, from 5-7 pm at Holley Gamble funeral home in Clinton. The family will have a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers those wanting to honor Jackie are asked to donate to their local animal shelter.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

