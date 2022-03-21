Iva Loretta Dew, age 82, of Heiskell

Iva Loretta Dew, age 82, of Heiskell, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 18, 2022. She was born on March 5, 1940, in Knoxville, TN to the late Edward and Maude Isabell Hackney. Iva was a member of the Wolf Valley Missionary Baptist Church, where she loved her church family. Iva was a simple woman who loved the Lord and her family. She retired from Levi Straus after 43 years. In addition to her parents, Iva is preceded in death by, husband, Jesse Lee Dew; son, Terry Dew; brothers, Buck, Hugh, Tommy and Bobby Hackney; sister, Wanda Garner; brothers-in-law, RL Giles, Eddie Bills, Bill Snyder, and Harry Burnette.
She is survived by her children, Connie Hughes, Steven Dew, and Darrell Dew; siblings, Debria Giles, Katherine Bills, Joyce Snyder, and Karen Burnette; grandchildren, Trent Hughes (Brad), Jennifer Schroeder (Dylan), Toni Bryant (Doug), Ethan Dew, Barbie Sparks (Trace), Dewayne Dew and Travis Dew; great-grandchildren, Bryson, Abbey, Skylar, Hunter, Arianna, Brooklyn, Cassidy, and Chase. Several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 21, 2022, from 5-7 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Preacher Calvin Headrick officiating. Iva’s interment will be held at Fairview Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 2:00PM. www.holleygamble.com

