Horace L. Messamore, age 77 of Clinton passed away at his residence on Friday, March 18, 2022. He was born February 3, 1945, in Clinton, TN to the late Horace and Georgia Messamore. Horace was a veteran of the United States Army. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Jean Messamore.

He is survived by his children, Scotty Messamore of Clinton and Stephanie Messamore of Harriman; sisters, Shirley Jean Woods of Clinton and Regina Byrd & husband Dale of Clinton; several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends can call at their convenience from 12:00-4:00 pm, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Friends and family will gather at 10:15 am, Wednesday at Holley Gamble Funeral Home and go in procession to Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

