Horace L. Messamore, age 77 of Clinton

Jim Harris 19 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 97 Views

Horace L. Messamore, age 77 of Clinton passed away at his residence on Friday, March 18, 2022.  He was born February 3, 1945, in Clinton, TN to the late Horace and Georgia Messamore.  Horace was a veteran of the United States Army.  In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Jean Messamore.
He is survived by his children, Scotty Messamore of Clinton and Stephanie Messamore of Harriman; sisters, Shirley Jean Woods of Clinton and Regina Byrd & husband Dale of Clinton; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends can call at their convenience from 12:00-4:00 pm, Monday, March 21, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Friends and family will gather at 10:15 am, Wednesday at Holley Gamble Funeral Home and go in procession to  Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service.  In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN  37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Helen Marie Reeves, age 86

Helen Marie Reeves, age 86 went home to be with her Lord and Savior on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.