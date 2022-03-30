High Wind Warning prompts road closures inside GSMNP

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have started closing several roads across the park in preparation for expected high winds today, Wednesday, March 30. The National Weather Service updated the High Wind Warning for the mountains to be in effect at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30 through 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 31. Officials anticipate sustained winds between 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 90 mph in the mountains.

Due to the potential for hazardous conditions caused by downed trees and the increased risk of fire danger and spread, the following roads began closing at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30: Newfound Gap Road, Cades Cove Loop Road, Foothills Parkway West (from Chilhowee Lake to Wears Valley), and Foothills Parkway East. The following roads are likely to begin closing by noon on Wednesday, March 30: Little River Road, Wear Cove Gap Road, Laurel Creek Road, Cherokee Orchard Road, and Tremont Road. At this time, the high winds are anticipated to affect primarily the Tennessee side of the park. Road closures may occur earlier than expected and additional roads may close as conditions warrant.

All closures will remain in effect until the High Wind Warning has expired. At that time, crews will assess damage and begin clearing roads as needed for reopening. Hikers are advised to avoid hiking during this time period across the park, particularly in areas with standing dead trees. Park visitor centers, campgrounds, and picnic areas remain open at this time. Visitors should exercise extreme caution when making travel plans. Due to dry conditions and damaging winds, the risk of fire danger is increased.

For the most up to date information about road closures, follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter. Please visit https://www.nps.gov/grsm/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm to view images from webcams across the park including Newfound Gap, Clingmans Dome, Look Rock, and Purchase Knob.