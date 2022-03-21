High School Scoreboard: Hoops wraps up, spring sports ramp up

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS SCOREBOARD

FRIDAY 3/18/22

BlueCross BOYS’ BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS @ MTSU

SEMIFINALS

3A:  Greeneville 59 Stone Memorial 55…Jackson South Side 51 Fulton 50

4A:  Dobyns-Bennett 70 Bartlett 69…Bearden 62 Lebanon 44

1A:  East Robertson 58 Hampton 56…Peabody 51 Clay County 43

BASEBALL

Oak Ridge 5 Stone Memorial 1…Providence Academy 8 Kingston 2…Powell 3 Arab (AL) 2…Union County 7 Northview Academy 3…Van Buren County 9 Wartburg 3.

SATURDAY 3/19/22

BlueCross BOYS’ BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS @ MTSU

CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

2A:  East Nashville 72 Milan 55…East Robertson caps a 33-3 season with its first state championship.

3A:  Greeneville 77 Jackson South Side 48…Greeneville (31-6) wins its second consecutive state title, and second in school history.

4A:  Dobyns-Bennett 69 Bearden 60 (OT)…D-B ends its season with a 33-6 record and the school’s second state title, and first since 1945.

1A:  East Robertson 67 Peabody 42…East Nashville wins its fifth state championship, and first since 1989, as they finish off a 27-6 record.

BASEBALL

Clinton 8 Claiborne 6…Anderson County 10 Oak Ridge 7

SOFTBALL

Clinton 1 Macon County 0

BOYS’ SOCCER

Brentwood 4 Oak Ridge 1…Concord Christian 4 Kingston 2

