Henry D. “Danny” Forrester, age 72 of Clinton

Henry D. “Danny” Forrester, age 72 of Clinton, passed away from Parkinson’s disease on Wednesday morning, March 23, 2022, at Fort Sanders Hospital. He was born March 12, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Henry D. and Edna Seal Forrester. Danny was employed for many years as a construction superintendent at the Oak Ridge plants and Blaine Construction Company. He attended St. Mark United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, Danny is preceded in death by, special grandmother, Momma Cora Ann Owens and brother, Ronnie Forrester.
Danny is survived by wife of 31 years, Helen Rutherford Forrester; sisters, Frances Egeler, Sharon Woodward (Joe), Beth Dennis; brother, Ted Forrester (Connie); son, Daniel Forrester (Chrissy); daughters, Tobi Russell (Rodney), Amanda Byrge (Stevie); stepdaughters, Sherry Sander (JR), Ginger Ramsey (Andrew), Leigh Ann Warwick. 12 grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren, and 3 great granddaughters.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Pastor Samuel Reese officiating. Danny’s interment will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Garden on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 11:00AM. www.holleygamble.com

