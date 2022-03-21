Helen Marie Reeves, age 86 went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022. Helen was born on January 22nd, 1936, in Drakesboro, Kentucky. Her family later moved to Whiting, Indiana, where she spent most of her childhood. Helen relocated to Clinton, Tennessee in 1975. Shew was a true servant, having spent her entire adult life serving others. Helen worked as a nurse, first in Indiana, then at Oak Ridge Medical Center for the last 26 years of her career. She also served as an assistant pastor for many years at New Life Assembly of God. Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Verda Reeves, and her brother, Jerry Reeves.

Helen is survived by her sister, Shirley Scruggs of Clinton, Tennessee, and several nieces and nephews.

Helen’s family would like to thank the staff at Canterfield Assisted Living for their loving and diligent care of Helen for the last 7 years of her life. They are also grateful to Amedisys Hospice services and nurse Julianna Schmitt for their care of Helen.

A graveside service will be held at Norris Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM with Chaplain Cherie Merritt officiating. www.holleygamble.com

