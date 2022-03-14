GSMNP in search of roadside assistance volunteers

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is seeking volunteers to assist Visitor and Resource Protection rangers in providing roadside assistance, managing traffic, and providing visitor information on park roadways.  

The Roadside Assistance Program, supported annually by Friends of the Smokies, allows the park to provide minor roadside assistance to visitors. Volunteers drive a courtesy vehicle equipped with tools, a battery charger, and vehicle fluids to assist visitors with services such as jump-starting a dead battery or unlocking a vehicle.  

Volunteers are required to work 32 hours per week in a team of two. At least one team member must have prior law enforcement experience which allows for better recognition of hazards and situations that should be avoided and passed directly to park rangers. Volunteers are provided an RV site (RV not included) with electric and water services.  

Positions are available in the Little River District near Gatlinburg, TN, Oconaluftee District near Cherokee, NC, and Cades Cove District near Townsend, TN.  

For more information about the Roadside Assistant Volunteer Program or to request a Volunteer Information Packet, please email grsm_volunteer_office@nps@gov.  To apply, visit https://www.volunteer.gov/s/volunteer-opportunity/a093d000000VvVnAAK/visitor-patrol-roadside-assistant

