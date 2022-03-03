Gregory Richard Yearwood, age 54, of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He enjoyed hanging out with family and friends. Gregory also enjoyed working on vehicles and going on long road trips.

Gregory is preceded in death by his mother, Una Crump.

He is survived by his father, Don Yearwood of Madisonville, TN; stepdad, James Crump of Elijay, GA; wife, Misty Yearwood of Rocky Top, TN; sons, Dalton Yearwood, and wife, Lizz of Smiths Creek, MI, Dallas Yearwood of Rocky Top, TN and James Yearwood of Sevierville, TN; daughters, Darla Yearwood of Rocky Top, TN, and Ashley Yearwood; brothers, Heath Yearwood and wife Amber of Madisonville, TN, and Jeff Yearwood and wife, Janice of Madisonville, TN. Gregory also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, nephew Coty Yearwood, niece, Claudia Yearwood; and best friends, Tony Wilson, and Jeff Keaton

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Gregory Yearwood to Jones Mortuary, 375 N Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Jones Mortuary will announce services when they become available. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com