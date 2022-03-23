Gregary Lane Choate, age 58, of Ten Mile passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born December 21, 1963, in Knoxville and worked for over seventeen years for Goody’s Department Store. He treasured time spent with his sister and family who live in Florida. He enjoyed spending time on his computer. Preceded in death by his parents, Denver & Velma Hinds Choate; sister, Lorraine Choate; brothers, Doug & Randy Choate.

SURVIVORS

Sister Kim Eldridge & husband, Jason of West Palm Beach, FL

Brothers Tim Choate & wife, Teresa of Tellico Plains

Gerry Choate & Crystal of Fishersville, VA

A host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

A private memorial service may be held at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.