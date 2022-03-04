Fred Creswick, age 93, of Ten Mile passed away February 25, 2022. Fred was born in Highland Park, MI to Audun and Inga Amelia Creswick of Detroit, MI.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Anne McClure Creswick; daughter and son-in-law, Kristen Jean & Mark McBride of Madison, AL; son and daughter-in-law, Kirk Fredrik & Vallerie Smith Creswick of Carefree, AZ; granddaughters, Carollyne Creswick of Castle Rock, CO and Lilly Creswick of Madison, AL.

Fred was a mechanical engineer with degrees from Wayne State University and Ohio State University. He worked at three major research laboratories: General Motors Research Laboratories, Warren, MI; (1952-1959); Battelle Memorial Institute, Columbus, OH (1959-1977); and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, TN (1977-1992).

He was a member of Luminary United Methodist Church in Ten Mile.

Fred enjoyed downhill skiing, sailing, woodworking, music (playing ukulele and singing in church choir), travel, recreational math, and reading about history and science.

He was loving and giving with a quest for understanding humanity. Fred loved reading historical and scientific literature as well as analysis of current culture and concepts. He loved his family, his retirement life on beautiful Watts Bar Lake in Ten Mile and had a great appreciation for the solace nature provides. In general, he pursued complex thoughts but was not in himself a complex person. He had a great compassion for others. Those who knew him best will hold memories in their hearts!

Celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Memorials on Fred's behalf may be made to Luminary United Methodist Church, 3401 River Road, Ten Mile, TN 37880 or a charity of choice.