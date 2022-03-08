Frances Ann Rutherford, age 48

Jim Harris

Frances Ann Rutherford, age 48, passed away at Tennova Medical Center in Lafollette, TN on Friday, March 4, 2022. Frances loved her sons Isaac and Jacob very much. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, butterflies, and she loved animals. She was a kind soul who would help anyone.

She is preceded in death by her father, Tommy Phillips.

Frances is survived by her mother, Brenda Phillips; sons; Isaac Schroder of Rocky Top, TN and Jacob Rutherford; dear friend, Tim Morris; brothers, Ray Phillips (Missy) of Rocky Top, TN, Carlos Phillips (Beverly) of Rocky Top, TN, Thomas Phillips of Caryville, TN; sisters, Mary Phillips of Caryville, TN, Rosie Parsons (David Roy) of Oak Ridge, TN, Oma Seiber (Anthony) of Clinton, TN, Martha Maples (Toby) of Clinton, TN, Brenda Marie of Caryville, TN.

There are no memorial services for Frances at this time. Jones Mortuary, LLC. of Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

