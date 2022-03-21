Foster announces District 2 candidacy

(Submitted, campaign announcement) Rocky Top City Manager Michael Foster has declared his bid for the Republican nomination for Anderson County Commission, District 2.

“I am pleased and honored to announce that I am seeking the Republican nomination for Anderson County Commission, District 2,” said Foster. “During my time as Rocky Top City Manager, I have gained a strong understanding of the complexities of city, county and state government.”

Foster is a lifelong resident of Anderson County, graduating Clinton High School in 2002, then going on to graduate from the University of Tennessee in 2006. He went on to receive his certification as a Certified Public Manager as well as a Certified Municipal Finance Officer, using that knowledge to currently serve as the City Manager for Rocky Top.

Foster is a member of the Clinton Rotary Club, Anderson County Chamber, Tennessee Municipal League, the Anderson County Chamber Government and Community Relations Committee and ASAP of Anderson Coalition. He serves on various boards throughout the county, including Anderson County Chamber, Rocky Top Chamber, Anderson County Economic Development Association, Boys and Girls Club, United Way and Adventure Anderson County. Additionally, Foster was named the 2018 Anderson County Young Professional of the Year.

“I will bring experienced conservative leadership to the commission,” noted Foster. “Conservative principles and values are important to me and as a lifelong conservative Republican I promise that I will bring those ideals to county commission and work diligently to keep more taxpayer money in their own pocket.”

Foster lives in Clinton with his wife, Katie, son, Tate and twin daughters, Graylin and Denton and attends Faith Promise Church.

​County preliminary elections will take place Tuesday, May 3rd, with early voting April 13-28th. The last day to register to vote is April 4th.

For more information on Foster, please visit ‘Foster for Anderson County Commission – District 2’ on Facebook.